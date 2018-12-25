Mumbai: Four stab man suspecting black magic, arrested

Four persons were arrested on Sunday for allegedly stabbing a 56-year-old man to death in Kalina last week. The main accused, Amirshad Khan, suspected that the deceased, Abdulla Khan, had done black magic on his son.

Through CCTV footage of the area, the police identified the accused as Amirshad Khan, Guddu Yusuf Shaikh, Zahid Khan and Jitendra Jeevan. All four men were arrested after the police intercepted a taxi in which they were travelling at Vakola junction. The accused live in Kalina and work for a catering company.

Amirshad had held a grudge against the deceased for more than a month, police said. “Lala, Amirshad’s son died 40 days ago following an illness. He wrongly believed that Abdulla had done black magic on his son,” said Anil Kumbhare, Deputy Commiss-ioner of Police, Zone VIII.

On December 21, Abdulla, owner of a chicken shop, was returning home after his afternoon prayer at a mosque near Church Road, Kalina. At 2.30pm, three men accosted him, threw chilli powder at his face and hit him with a rod. They then stabbed him and smashed his head with a stone, police said.