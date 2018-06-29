Mumbai: Four seek anticipatory bail in BMC ‘file tampering case’

Four people, including a developer and his relatives, have approached the Mumbai city civil and sessions court earlier this week seeking anticipatory bail in an alleged file tampering case, which took place at the civic body’s headquarters last month.

Last month, the Azad Maidan Police had filed an FIR after it came to light that notings made by the BMC chief Ajoy Mehta were allegedly tampered with in the development plan department. A BMC clerk, Swapnil Puranik, who was the initial complainant in the case, was arrested. Following his interrogation, the police booked more people, including the four who have sought pre-arrest bail.

These four people include developer Gyanprakash Shukla, his two relatives — Nikhil and Prabhakar Shukla — and another person named Brahmadev Pandey. While initially the FIR was filed alleging cheating, other sections, including forgery and criminal conspiracy, had been added later.

During arguments on the application, which commenced Wednesday, public prosecutor Mangesh Arote had submitted that the CCTV footage of the department at the civic headquarters showed the presence of two men where the file was kept. The advocates for the accused claimed that they had been in the headquarters for file inspection. The prosecution claimed that no document had been shown as proof that they were allowed to inspect a file. He claimed that there was a proof such as a WhatsApp message sent by the clerk to the accused, sending the file in question, hours after the two visited the office.

