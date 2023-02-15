Day after two died outside Four Seasons Residences, BMC to probe if permission for night construction was given

A day after two pedestrians died after stones from the crane of an under construction building fell on them from the 42nd floor of the Four Seasons Residences in Worli, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials said that they are investigating if they had the permission to carry out work at night and what security measures were taken by them.

The incident took place in Worli, near Four Seasons Hotel and was reported around 9.30 pm.

On Wednesday morning, civic officials from the building proposal department carried out an investigation at the spot of incident. Officials said that they have sought details about the permission letter acquired by the builder for carrying out the construction works.

“The incident took place at night and based on preliminary information we know that the crane was moving some stones between 8 and 9 pm. We will verify if they (Four Seasons Residences) had the permission to carry out work at night and what all security measures were taken by them, since there were residential buildings and an adjoining main road. Based on the report, we will decide on the next course of action,” said an official.

“After preparing the report, the building proposal department will order the ward office to take action. Till the final report comes out, construction works have been ordered to be stopped,” he said.