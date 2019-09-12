Mumbai: Four pose as bank employees, cheat Malad resident of Rs 1 lakh

POLICE ARRESTED four members of a gang, who allegedly posed as bank representatives and cheated a 43-year-old Malad resident of Rs 1 lakh after claiming to process a loan for his daughter’s education.

After several weeks of tracking them, on Tuesday police arrested Paresh Hingoo (29) and Biren Purohit (44) of Borivali, Gurmeet Singh Gujral (33) of Sion Koliwada, and Jageer Karoliya (35) of Mira Road. All four were produced before the court on Wednesday and remanded in police custody for two days.

According to police, the accused had contacted Rakeshkumar Chaubhey, a resident of Malad (East), after gathering information about him through his social media accounts. When Chaubhey admitted that he needed to take a loan for his daughter’s education, two men claiming to be bank representatives visited his home on August 20 and filled out paperwork for a loan of Rs 1 lakh, police said. Senior Inspector Babasaheb Salunkhe of Kurar police station said the men asked Chaubhey to give them four blank cheques, which they said they will encash when he was ready to pay back the loan.

Police said the accused gave him a pen to write the word “cancelled” on each cheque. “However, they later erased the words and deposited the cheques at banks in Borivali and Dahisar,” Salunkhe said. Police said on August 22, Chaubhey received text messages that Rs 1 lakh had been withdrawn from his account and lodged a complaint.