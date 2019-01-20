Mumbai: Four pharmacists, pharmacy college chairman held in fake certificate scam

FOUR PHARMACISTS and the chairman of a pharmacy college have been arrested in connection to a fake certificate scam. The pharmacists had been running medical stores in and around Thane with the help of the fake certificates provided by the pharmacy college, police said.

The accused, arrested Friday, have been identified as Purushottam Tahilramani, the chairman of Deep Paramedical Organisation, and pharmacists Raju Yadav, Arvindkumar Bhat, Budharam Ajneya and Balwant Singh Chauhan.

“The complainant in the case, Deepankar Ghosh, has alleged that these four men had been running their shops without any medical knowledge. When we checked, we found their school passing certificates to be fake, made under the names of middle school boards of Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Ajmer. These were made with the help of Tahilramani, who got the certificates made for them at a price,” said a senior officer of the Thane Crime Branch.

Officers said Tahilramani used to provide bogus diploma in pharmacy and certificates to various people. “Despite there being guidelines that only those who have cleared Class X or XII could get diplomas, the Deep Paramedical Society offered diplomas and even bogus school leaving certificates to many people,” said an officer.

The accused have been remanded in police custody till January 24. “We have booked them for forgery,” said an officer.