Mumbai: Four persons held for duping 29-yr-old job aspirant of Rs 1.3 lakh

Four persons, including a woman, have been arrested for allegedly duping a Matunga resident of Rs 1.3 lakh on the pretext of facilitating a job of a ticketing executive at an airline. The accused reportedly had called a clutch of job aspirants from across the country to their office in Noida on the pretext of offering them jobs, police said.

According to police, 29-year-old Yogesh Rathod, a graduate, filed a complaint at Matunga police station on April 25 claiming that he had been duped of Rs 1.3 lakh by some online fraudsters. In his complaint, Rathod claimed that he had received a call from the fraudsters after he had uploaded his resume on a classified advertising platform. The accused, who claimed to be employees of the website, reportedly told Rathod that he had been selected by an airline for the post of a ticketing executive and asked him to pay the registration, interview and insurance fees. Once they got the money, their phone number remained unavailable, the complainant said.

“We got the call data record of the number from which the accused had contacted Rathod. We even scrutinised the bank account and noticed that the account contained hefty amount and money was being deposited to it from different parts of the country,” a police officer probing the case said.

The details of the bank account led them to Rampur district in Uttar Pradesh, where they found that the fraudsters were using a woman’s account to carry out the transactions.

“After the woman was arrested on August 14, she revealed the identity of the masterminds, following which we raided their office in Noida,” another police officer said. The accused — Ankur Singh (22), Amankumar Singh (24) and Shezad Maqbool (26) — were arrested. Police have seized 19 mobile phones, 22 SIM cards, two debit cards, one CPU, one 4G data card, and a laptop. “We believe that this is a larger racket. We are trying to ascertain the number of people they have duped,” an official said. The accused have been sent to police custody till August 31.