Mumbai: Four persons booked for fraudulently obtaining OCI cards

According to the police officials, the UK national booked in the case has been identified as David John Lincoln, while the Canadian national is Daniel Harris Akler.

The Mumbai police have registered a case against four persons including two foreign nationals from the United Kingdom and Canada for allegedly submitting forged documents to obtain an Overseas Citizen of India card (OCI).

The police said that the OCI cards were issued to both individuals in 2019 but the incident came to light in July (2021) after which an application was filed and a case was registered at Azad Maidan police station on August 4.

Lincoln claimed that he married one Indian national Jyoti Vishe and submitted a marriage certificate and other relevant documents at the BMC office on 11 November 2015. Akler alleged that he married Shanti Naik and submitted documents to the BMC in December 2015. “On the basis of their documents, both of them were issued OCI cards in October 2019,” said an officer.

In the month of June, the officials posted at the special branch department of the Mumbai police came across their documents and saw that there is a major age difference between the two foreign nationals and their wives.

“When the veracity of the marriage certificates was verified with the necessary department, we were informed that both these marriages were not registered in their office and the original documents were also not available,” said police inspector Sambhaji Samble, who is the complainant in the case.

Accordingly, the special branch department who overlooks these procedures came to know that they had fraudulently obtained OCI cards after which they approached Azad Maidan police station and a case under relevant sections of cheating and forgery was registered against the four individuals.

An investigator said, “No arrests have been made yet. We have called for more documents as in the OCI application they alleged that they are based in Sindhudurg. So we will cross verify everything following which we will send teams to apprehend them.”