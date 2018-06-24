Mumbai: Four of family found dead, cops suspect suicide

Relatives of late Rajesh Bhingare and family mourn in Bandra. (Express photo by Karma Sonam Bhutia) Relatives of late Rajesh Bhingare and family mourn in Bandra. (Express photo by Karma Sonam Bhutia)

A FAMILY of four were found dead at their government quarters in Bandra East on Saturday. Police suspect they committed suicide by consuming poison.

The deceased have been identified as Rajesh Bhingare (45), his wife Ashwini (40) and their sons Tushar (23) and Gaurang (19). The couple’s wedding anniversary was on Sunday. While police are yet to ascertain when the family committed suicide, the matter came to light around 1 pm.

Police said a suicide note recovered from the spot, allegedly written by Rajesh, stated that owing to financial distress, they have decided to take the extreme step.

The office of the Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council, Dhananjay Munde, said Rajesh had been working in his office as a peon for the last two years. “He was very prompt at his work and never showed any signs of depression…,” said Prashant Joshi, Munde’s personal assistant.

A neighbour, Sai Chavan, said: “Ashwini sold flour. On Saturday, a local resident came to their residence to buy flour. The person banged on the door but there wasn’t any response. She went on to push the door and saw Ashwini lying on the bed and frothing at her mouth.”

The police were informed, who broke open the door. “The other were found on the floor,” said Chavan.

The family was rushed to the Sion hospital, where they were declared brought dead on arrival. While postmortem reports are awaited, a bottle of alleged rat poison, recovered from the spot, has been sent for forensic examination. Police said the poison was mixed in soft drink and consumed by the family. Kherwadi police has registered a case of accidental death.

Police said while Tushar was a hotel management student and had recently landed a job, Gaurang was a Class XII commerce student. The family had been staying at the government quarters since Tushar’s childhood and Rajesh was a chairperson of the area’s Ganpati association.

“We met Tushar and Gaurang yesterday. They had come to play cricket with us in the evening. They didn’t show any sign of depression,” said neighbour Samarth Yadav.

