Mumbai: Four of a family held with 24 kg of Charas worth Rs 14.4 crore

The Mumbai Crime Branch’s units 6 and 7 on Monday arrested four of a family including two women for allegedly possessing 24 kilogram of Charas worth Rs 14.4 crore.

Acting on a tip-off, a trap was laid on the western express highway near Dahisar police chowki in Dahisar (east) and a Santro car in which the drugs was being transported was stopped. “We found 24 kilogram of Charas worth Rs 14.4 crore, Rs 45,100 in cash and mobiles worth Rs 23,000 with the accused. The drugs were hidden in cavities made inside the car’s door and trunk,” said Datta Nalavade, DCP, Anti-Narcotics Cell.

“The accused had brought the drugs from Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir,” said inspector Ravindra Salunke of Crime Branch, who had received the tip-off. The four are identified as Bandu Udanshive, 52, a garment trader, Bandu’s daughter Cynthia Udanshive, 23, his wife Claira Udanshive, 52 and his son-in-law, Jazar Shaikh, 24, who has a business of selling old vehicles. Incidentally, Bandu was arrested by the Mumbai ANC in 2010 for possessing 39 kilogram of Charas and he came out of prison after spending ten years in jail nearly a year ago.

Two of them are residents of Andheri east and the other two are from Powai. The two accused asked the women to accompany them to avoid suspicion and used the private car with Delhi’s number plate to avoid suspicion in Jammu and Kashmir. The four were produced before a magistrate and remanded to police custody till November 3. The police said these drugs are made in Jammu and Kashmir, Nepal or Himachal Pradesh and brought to Mumbai by train, bus or in private vehicles.