Mumbai: Four more hawkers arrested for assaulting, kidnapping cop

The Mumbai Police arrested four more hawkers for allegedly abducting and assaulting a police sub-inspector posted with the RAK Marg police station. The sub-inspector was brutally assaulted and kidnapped allegedly by a group of hawkers on November 24 after he confronted one of them for allegedly passing lewd remarks at his wife outside the KEM hospital. The sub-inspector was later rescued by a police patrol team, which nabbed two hawkers, identified as Sandeep Shukla and Shiromani Shukla, from the spot.

Advertising

The four hawkers were identified as Subhash Mohanlal Sharma, Rohit Mohanlal Sharma, Bhola Jokhalal Maurya and Vijaykumar Ramlakhan Prajapati, who were produced in court and remanded in police custody initially. “They were again produced in court on Monday and granted bail,” a police officer said.

On November 24, the sub-inspector, in his complaint, said his brother had food poisoning and was admitted to KEM hospital. He and his wife went to meet him. His brother asked him to get a bottle of water. The sub-inspector and his wife went to a shop outside the hospital, where a hawker passed lewd comments at his wife.

According to the officer, he initially ignored him. “When the hawker made remarks for the third time, I slapped him, following which a mob gathered,” the sub-inspector said. Scared of being lynched, the officer showed them his identity card. “One of them snatched my identity card following which I started looking for help but couldn’t locate any police officials nearby. The group started assaulting me,” he said.

The sub-inspector was assaulted and forced to leave in a taxi. Later, a patrol team rescued him and nabbed two hawkers. Senior police inspector Ramchandra Jadhav, Bhoiwada police station, was pulled up by Mumbai Police chief during a conference on Saturday over delay in FIR registration.