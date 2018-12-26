Mumbai: Four minors detained for cellphone theft, international racket busted

The police claimed to have busted an inter-state gang of cellphone thieves who allegedly smuggled the stolen phones into Bangladesh, where they were sold. Four minor boys have been detained in this connection.

The Yellow Gate police recovered 30 stolen cellphones from the boys’ accommodation last week. All school dropouts, the boys were aged between 14 and 16 years and were recruited from Jharkhand.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Port Zone) Rashmi Karandikar said, “We received a tip-off about a few minors stealing cellphones at Princess Dock in Mazgaon, and accordingly laid a trap.”

During investigation, the police learnt that the boys’ handlers would dispatch them to crowded locations. At the end of the day, the recruits would hand over the stolen cellphones to the handlers, and collect payment based on the model of the phones.

The boys were reportedly sent to Gujarat to target people during Navratri. Earlier, they had travelled to Madhya Pradesh, Kolkata and Delhi. The police said that once they had stolen about 100 cellphones, one of the handlers would go to Jharkhand and sell the phones to an Indian middleman, who then forwarded the goods to a Bangladeshi agent who would smuggle them into the country. “The main reason behind selling the phones in another country is that it becomes difficult for us to trace stolen phones that are no longer in India,” said senior Inspector Surekha Kapile.

Calling it a well-organised gang, the police said the handlers would deliberately recruit minors, so that they can control them better and for easier bail procedures if they are caught. “Within an hour of them being caught, an advocate would be at the police station to help them get bail,” said an officer.

“The handlers would claim to give these children jobs as labourers in Mumbai. While they would hand these children some cash depending on the cellphones they steal, they would also send some money (between Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000) to their parents in Jharkhand,” the officer added.

The new recruits were also given two months’ training. “They would target cellphones kept in shirt pockets, as these are easier to lift,” said an officer. “The handlers provided the four boys a room while they themselves lived in another rented apartment. They would change the rented apartment every month. They provided food to the boys and even dropped them off at crowded places every morning so that they can commit the theft,” said an investigator.

The handlers have been identified and will be arrested soon, the police said.