Mumbai: Four migrant workers arrested for breaking into shop, stealing mobile phones

Mumbai police have arrested four migrant workers for allegedly breaking into a shop at Madanpura and stealing 23 mobile phones. The police said that the four allegedly took to stealing after struggling to find work. According to the police, the incident took place in the early hours of August 4.

The police said that the four accused Mukeem Sheikh (30), Wasim Khan (24), Sarwar Ali (32) and Ajmad Sayeed (28) are from Bahraich district in Uttar Pradesh. Sheikh and Khan committed crime for the first time while Ali and Sayeed have committed crimes before, the police said.

Sheikh and Khan worked in different catering firms in Mumbai while the other two were involved in odd jobs. However, after not getting work since the lockdown in March, the four returned back to Uttar Pradesh. “Their families back home are dependent on them and as their source of income had stopped, they decided to come back to Mumbai,” said an officer from Agripada police station.

While they were coming back to Mumbai in the last week of July, the four met in the train. They planned to find work together. But owing to less work opportunities, the four ran out on money. “There was also pressure to send money home, so they decided to steal,” said an officer.

They then broke into the shop and walked away with 23 second-hand phones. In the hunt for leads, the investigators started scrutinising CCTV footage when they identified Sayeed as he was arrested by the Agripada police for his alleged involvement in another house break-in case in 2018.

“We showed his pictures to our informants who tipped us about his location in Bandra (east). Accordingly, a team was sent and Sayeed along with Sheikh was arrested,” said an officer.

During interrogation, Khan and Ali’s roles were identified and they were arrested from Mankhurd on Saturday. The four were produced in court and remanded in police custody till Tuesday.

