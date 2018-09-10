Mumbai: Four men arrested in UPI fraud case during demonetisation

Among those arrested, some had also been arrested earlier by the Thane Rural police for their alleged role in a similar fraud. Among those arrested, some had also been arrested earlier by the Thane Rural police for their alleged role in a similar fraud.

Nearly nine months after the Ghatkopar police registered an FIR in connection with the ‘UPI fraud’ that took place in the months soon after demonetisation, four persons were arrested this week.

Fraudsters had allegedly hacked the central server of a major public sector bank in Mumbai and exploited a bug in the Centre’s United Payments Interface (UPI) app to siphon money from the bank’s Ghatkopar branch in January 2017. Among those arrested, some had also been arrested earlier by the Thane Rural police for their alleged role in a similar fraud.

An officer from Ghatkopar police station said those arrested were Jatin Sankhe (37), Abdul Patel (38), Vinay Karkera (43) and Pratik Pujari (28). “While Karkera and Patel were arrested for giving their accounts where fraudulent money could be deposited, Sankhe and Pujari were actively involved in the crime. We are also on the lookout for a relative of Pujari who we suspect was also involved in the crime,” another officer said.

The Ghatkopar police had registered an FIR in the case in December last year after it came to light that fraudsters had hacked the central server of a public sector bank in January, months after demonetisation when digital payments were on the rise. They had allegedly exploited a bug in the UPI app to siphon off Rs 16 lakh from the bank’s Ghatkopar branch.

UPI, launched by the National Payments Corporation of India, allows people to transfer money using their phones. The app allows transactions of up to Rs 1 lakh, provided there is sufficient balance. The accused, who all had accounts in the bank, had taken advantage of a bug in the app: even though they did not have sufficient balance in their accounts, the bug allowed multiple transactions of Rs 1 lakh, an officer explained.

The accused had got several people to open accounts with the public sector bank and would transfer money to these accounts, the police said, adding that the others would keep a percentage and hand over the rest to the main accused.

In March this year, the Navghar police in Bhayander had registered an FIR against 22 persons based on a complaint given by the public sector bank. The bank alleged that the accused had siphoned off Rs 1.42 crore from its accounts taking advantage of the bug in the app.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App