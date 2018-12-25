Four labourers die in fire at cloth factory in Mumbai

After the fire was doused on Monday. (Express Photo)

Four persons were killed as a fire in a garment factory in Kandivali East led to the collapse of the structure on Sunday.

The bodies were recovered from the debris after a 10-hour search by the Mumbai Fire Brigade early Monday. While the fire was extinguished by 7.40 pm after a five-hour operation on Sunday, rescue operation continued till 6 am on Monday.

The deceased were identified as Raju Radhesham Vishwakarma (30), Rajesh Chotelal (36), Bhavesh Parekh (51) and Sudama Lallansingh (36). All labourers, they died as the walls within the garment unit collapsed, trapping them. Dr Pradeep Angre, medical superintendent at Kandivali Shatabdi Hospital, said: “They all suffered more than 80 per cent burns. The bodies were charred.”

A major tragedy was averted as only 20 labourers were inside the unit when the fire broke out. “The fire was confined to an electric box. All materials at the unit, including readymade garments, cotton thread stock, cargo boxes and machines were destroyed,” said a fire official.