Mumbai: Four more international passengers Covid positive

In the wake of the threat posed by the new Covid-19 variant Omicron, four more international passengers from ‘countries at risk’ have been identified with the novel coronavirus in Mumbai. This takes the total cases to five in the city.

Of the four new infected patients, one is a 21-year-old male from London who arrived on November 10. Then there is one 47-year-male with travel history from Mauritius, who landed on November 25. A 39-year-old male passenger who landed in Mumbai from South Africa also tested positive. The fourth is a 25-year-old male who arrived from London on Wednesday. He was detected with Covid-19 through a rapid antigen test.

All four patients are asymptomatic and have been shifted to Seven Hills Hospital. Their samples have been sent for genome sequencing to ascertain if they are carrying the pathogens of Omicron.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, the city recorded 108 new Covid-19 cases – the lowest in the last 20 months.