Wednesday, February 10, 2021
Mumbai: Four injured in cylinder blast in a godown in Versova

By: Express News Service | Mumbai | Updated: February 10, 2021 12:07:59 pm
Mumbai fire, Mumbaj cylinder blast injuries, four injured in cylinder blast, Mumbai news, Indian expressAn on-duty doctor said the four are stable and being treated on out patient department basis.

At least four people were injured in a cylinder blast in a godown in Yari Road, Versova, on Wednesday morning.

The incident was reported at 9.43 am and eight fire engines and seven jumbo tankers were rushed to the spot to douse the fire.

According to BMC officials, four people were injured and they were rushed to Dr RN Cooper hospital in Vile Parle. They are suspected to be labourers working in the godown.

An on-duty doctor said the four are stable and being treated on out patient department basis. Not all of them will require hospitalisation.

Those injured in the incident are Rakesh Kadu (30) and Laxman Kumvat (24) who sustained 40 per cent burn injuries and Manjit Khan (20) and Mukesh Kumvat (30) who sustained 60 per cent burns.

