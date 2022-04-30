Mumbai: Four, including former constable, held for duping businessman of Rs 4 lakh

THE AGRIPADA police on Thursday arrested four people, including a dismissed police constable, for allegedly posing as crime branch officials and duping a businessman of Rs 4.03 lakh under the pretext of conducting a raid at his gold melting unit.

Police said the incident took place on Wednesday when the dismissed constable, Chandrakant Gaware (52), and his two accomplices Yogesh Lad (40) and Sagar Rajbahadur Singh (39) went to the businessman’s unit at around 3.30pm. The three threatened the 36-year-old businessman identified as Mohamed Siraj Shaikh.

“They allegedly told him that he did not have the necessary permission to run the unit while he hadn’t sought permission to use the gas cylinder that he has been using to melt gold. They also threatened to seize the gold valuables and his gold melting machines. Shaikh was also threatened of arrest following which he will be imprisoned for at least six months,” said an officer.

Later, when the complainant pleaded with them to not arrest him, Gaware demanded Rs 4 lakh from him, but Shaikh told him that he did not have that much cash and called his friend for a loan. The incident came to light later in the evening, when the complainant went home and informed his wife about the raid and a case was lodged at Agripada police station.

A case was registered under Sections 392 (robbery), 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 170 (impersonating a public servant), 419 (cheating by impersonation), 420 (cheating) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

During the investigation, a police team started scrutinising the CCTV footage, when they got a picture of Gaware. Police managed to procure his Nalasopara house’s address from their official record and a team was sent. “As soon as he was seen loitering in the locality, he was caught,” said an officer.

Gaware and his accomplices told police that they received tip-off about Shaikh’s unit from one Mohamed Naved Salim Parmar, who was also arrested. The four were were sent to police custody by a court.