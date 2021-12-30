Mumbai: Four including auto-rickshaw driver arrested for stealing Rs 2.5 lakh from commuter

An auto-rickshaw driver and three others were arrested for allegedly stealing Rs 2.50 lakh from a commuter in Mumbai. The accused had used a fake number plate to avoid getting caught.

On December 12, the complainant, who works as a real estate developer in Andheri, left for work from his home in Santacruz with a bag containing Rs 2.50 lakh. He had returned to India from Italy just a week ago.

One of the arrested accused Muzzamil Mansuri, 34, a rickshaw driver offered to drop him to Andheri in his share rickshaw for Rs 10. Two other accused were already seated in the rickshaw.

The complainant sat in the rickshaw and at some distance, the fourth accused came and sat on the front seat with the driver. At some distance, Mansuri asked him to go and sit at the back as cops may catch them at the traffic signal. The accused told the complainant to keep his bag in the rear as there was no space for them.

As the complainant kept the bag behind, one of the accused kept his shoulder around it and another replaced the money in the bag with sandals. The complainant realised he was duped after he got down from the rickshaw.

Based on CCTV cameras, modus operandi and informers, the Santacruz police traced the accused and recovered some of the stolen money from them. All four accused are residents of areas between Kurla (west) and Andheri (east) and three of them have a previous criminal record.