Mumbai: Four held in MLA attack case

The Tromboy police on Monday arrested four people in connection with the attack on legislator Tukaram Kate in the Mankhurd area on Friday night. The police said the accused were upset with a protest carried out by the legislator and his followers earlier in the week against contractors carrying out land-filling work at an upcoming Metro construction site in Mankhurd. An officer said they have arrested Sachin Khandagle, Mangesh Sawant, Vishal Khandare and Satku Karke. The police said the four had alleged that some of the protesters had punctured the tyres of some of the vehicles used by contractors after which they decided to attack the legislator.

On Friday night, Kate, along with his followers, had visited a Navratri pandal in Maharashtra Nagar area in Trombay and was then attacked by the accused outside the pandal. While Kate escaped unhurt, one of his bodyguards, who helped fend off the attack, sustained minor injuries.The Trombay police had then registered a case of attempt to murder against unidentified persons.

