Mumbai: Four held for stealing gold ornaments worth Rs 44 lakh at Vasai railway station

The trio was picked up from their homes in Virar on Tuesday, the police said. The trio was picked up from their homes in Virar on Tuesday, the police said.

The railway police arrested four men on Tuesday for allegedly stealing gold ornaments worth Rs 44 lakh from a trader at Vasai railway station last week. According to the police, the alleged theft took place just as Vasai-based trader Kundan Vaishnav was about to board a train to Kakinada town in Andhra Pradesh on September 29.

Three men standing at the door of the train snatched a bag in which he was carrying the gold, and fled, the police said.

During investigation, the police found the theft had been allegedly planned and orchestrated by Harish Rawal (35), a resident of Virar and also a gold trader. The police said Rawal was jealous of Vaishnav’s success and therefore contacted three men to steal from him.

“The accused followed Vaishnav from his home in Vasai and waited for the right moment at the station to carry out the theft,” said Vilas Chaughule, senior inspector, Vasai railway police station.

Using CCTV footage from the station and near Vaishnav’s home in Vasai, the police identified the thieves — Tausif Khan (23), Hussain Subniya (32) and Mohammad Rafiq Shaikh (32). The trio was picked up from their homes in Virar on Tuesday, the police said. Chaughule added that the men have previous criminal cases of assault registered against them in Virar.

Chaughule added that 1.4 kg gold stolen from Vaishnav was stored at Rawal’s shop in Zaveri Bazaar. The police are also looking for three other men who had been watching Vaishnav’s movements for the past two weeks and reporting to Rawal before the theft was carried out last week.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App