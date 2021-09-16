Mumbai: Four held for robbing, killing engineer after luring him with job promise

Four persons, including a juvenile, were arrested by Manpada police in Dombivali on Thursday for allegedly robbing and fatally injuring an engineer. Krishna Mohan Tiwari (48) was dumped in an injured state by the assailants in Katamanivli area on September 11. He was spotted by a policeman on night patrol and taken to a hospital where he succumbed to injuries.

The three accused have been identified as Rehan Sheikh, Sagar Ponal and Sumeet Sonawane. They reportedly lured the victim with the promise of a job and asked him to meet them at a desolate place near Diva station.

The deceased was a resident of Dombivali and had returned from the UAE a couple of months ago after losing his job in the Gulf country.

The police said that one of the accused, Rehan Shaikh, worked in a placement agency and had access to the data of job seekers. Since he was desperate for a job, Tiwari fell into the trap of the gang. According to police, the four criminals first tried to rob Tiwari and started assaulting him when he put up a resistance.

“The accused were identified and arrested based on technical evidence. We have registered an FIR against the accused for murder and robbery,” a police officer said.