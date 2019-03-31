Mumbai: Four held for kidnapping 35-year-old scrap dealer

The Mumbai Police Saturday arrested four people for allegedly kidnapping a 35-year-old scrap dealer from Nagpada area demanding ransom from his family. The four men were nabbed while taking the money in Bhiwandi, where they had kept the victim in a chawl, police said.

According to Nagpada police, the victim, identified as Irshad Islam Khan, was kidnapped from Nagpada on Friday. “Khan’s nephew Shakil Anis Khan (25), who works with him, claimed that he and the victim’s wife, who lives in Uttar Pradesh, were getting calls from Khan’s cellphone, asking for Rs 2.5 lakh,” said an officer privy to investigation.

Within 12 hours, the Nagpada police managed to trace the location from where the calls were made. They took the complainant and a bag full of fake money to hand over to the accused, police said. “We arrested the accused when they took the bag and then we were led to where Khan was forcibly kept,” said the officer.

The accused have been identified as Abdul Rehan Momin (26), Azeem Ramzan Ansari (35), Abufaisal Shaikh (34) and Naushad Ansari (34). “All four apparently worked for Khan and wanted to make some quick money. They are all residents of Bhiwandi. Khan was kept in a godown in the area from where he was rescued,” said a senior officer from Nagpada police.