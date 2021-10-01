Mumbai: Four habitual offenders who pretend to be deaf and rob victims of valuables arrested

The Crime Branch unit 3 of Mira-Bhayandar Vasai-Virar (MBVV) police Thursday arrested four men, including three habitual offenders, who pretended to be deaf in front of their victims asking for help and slipped away with their valuables like mobile phones, laptops among others.

The police have seized 38 mobile phones and six laptops worth Rs 5.23 lakh from them which were stolen in over 17 crime cases across three districts.

The arrested accused were identified as Satyanathan Boyar, 33, Manjunath Goswami, 25, Suresh Boyar, 26 and Rohit Tamilan, 18. All the four are from two villages in Vellore district of Tamil Nadu. “Except for Tamilan, all three accused have been arrested in the past by the police in other states for committing similar types of crimes,” a crime branch official said.

Two more accused from the gang are also wanted in the case. Acting on a tip-off, a team led by police inspector from unit 3 Pramod Badakh arrested the four men. The accused are involved in at least 17 cases registered at police stations in Arnala, Virar, Nalasopara, Tulinj, Navghar in MBVV, Andheri, Goregaon, Bangur nagar, Borivali, Boisar and Palghar.

“They enter slums or buildings and pretend to be deaf. They ask for help from their victims and when nobody is around in the house, they steal portable items like phones, wallets, ornaments etc. They have been arrested by Gujarat Police and Maharashtra rural police in the past. They were out of jail for the last two years,” said a police officer.