Mumbai: Four flee with gold worth Rs 2.4 crore, arrested

The police are checking if the accused have been involved in similar cases in the past. (Representational Image)

Four persons were arrested on Wednesday for allegedly fleeing with raw gold worth Rs 2.4 crore from a Zaveri Bazaar-based jeweller.

The four wheeler that was used by the accused to escape after locking an employee of the jeweller in their shop has also been seized. The police are checking if the accused have been involved in similar cases in the past.

An officer linked to the probe said that the incident took place on July 21 when the complainant, Devendra Bafna, had sent 923 grams of raw gold worth Rs 2.4 crore to the accused, Amol Lavte (27), who runs a business of purifying gold. Bafna, who is a raw gold wholesaler, needed to supply the gold to another businessman dealing in pure gold.

Bafna sent an employee, Kundan Singh Dahiya, along with the gold to Lavte around 5.30 am and asked him to stay with Lavte and get the pure gold back. Dahiya, however, fell asleep, an officer said.

Lavte along with three other accused, Sandeep Lavte (29), Appa Gherde (28) and Popat Atpadkar (32), who were present with him, took Dahiya’s mobile phone and locked the door from outside.

The accused then destroyed the CCTV cameras and fled in a four wheeler. Soon, an FIR was registered at the local LT Marg police station. As the accused were not tracked, the matter was transferred to the crime branch unit 2.

Based on information, the crime branch found that the accused were to come to Mankhurd and arrested them on Wednesday from Mankhurd T-junction. The police also seized the four wheeler, owned by Amol Lavte, in which they fled with the gold.

During the course of investigation, the crime branch found that the accused had set up a gold purification unit in the Zaveri Bazaar area.

They had approached the complainant a few times in the past and requested him to give them work.

“The complainant and the accused had conducted business 10 times in the past. This was just to acquire the trust of the accused. They waited for the complainant to place a large order with them. They got their opportunity when the complainant them 923 grams of gold,” the officer said.

The police are interrogating the accused to find out where they have kept the stolen gold. The police suspect that the accused may have targeted other gold merchants in the past and are checking if they have any previous cases registered against them.

