Mumbai: Four drown in river during immersion

Four men allegedly drowned in Kalu river on Wednesday night while carrying out the visarjan of a Durga idol for Navratri festival. The fire brigade and police officials are still looking for their bodies, sources said.

According to Kalyan taluka police, the deceased were identified as Rupesh Pawar (23), Vishwas Pawar (24), Siddhesh Parte (24) and Sumit Wayadande (25). “They are all residents of Omkareshwar Sadan in Manda area near Titwala,” an officer said. “Like every year, the residents…reached Vasundri village to immerse the idol…However, these four men were swept off after they lost their balance and the idol came crashing down on them.”