Mumbai: Four dengue deaths in city in September, this year’s toll reaches nine

Health officials attributed the rise in the number of cases to a combination of heat and lack of rainfall in September. Health officials attributed the rise in the number of cases to a combination of heat and lack of rainfall in September.

Civic health authorities have reported four more dengue deaths in September, taking the number of people who have died after being infected by the virus to nine so far this year.

In September alone, 398 dengue cases were recorded. Health officials attributed the rise in the number of cases to a combination of heat and lack of rainfall in September. A 42-year-old woman from Walkeshwar, who had returned from London in September first week, died of dengue shock syndrome after suffering from fever, chills and body ache for several days. She was admitted to a private hospital on September 20 and required platelet transfusion. She passed away on September 28 after multiple organ failure.

A 13-year-old boy from Kandivali East died the same day after suffering from fever for a week. The boy was taken to a private hospital and later shifted to a government hospital. He suffered kidney and liver failure with low platelet count. Two days after hospitalisation, he died. A 59-year-old woman in Kumbharwada died on September 15. A 42-year-old man from Agripada was the fourth victim. He died on September 10, the same day he was hospitalised.

The BMC’s insecticide department has inspected over 6.5 lakh households and found mosquito breeding in 4,793 places.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App