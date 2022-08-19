scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, August 19, 2022

Mumbai: Four boys in children’s home beat 16-year-old mute inmate to death, booked

16-year-old Haswan who appeared to be mentally unstable defecated inside the hall, and the four boys allegedly became violent and started manhandling him.

According to the police, the deceased identified as Haswan Nishad was lodged at the facility on August 6 by the DB Marg police after he was found loitering at Girgaum Chowpatty in Mumbai.

The Shivaji Park police in Mumbai booked four minor boys of David Sassoon Industrial School and Children’s Home at Matunga, Maharashtra Wednesday after they allegedly beat a 16-year-old deaf and mute inmate to death. The police said that the victim who appeared to be mentally unstable defecated inside the hall of the facility Tuesday evening following which he was beaten to death by the boys aged 7, 12, 15 and 16.

According to the police, the deceased identified as Haswan Nishad was lodged at the facility on August 6 by the DB Marg police after he was found loitering at Girgaum Chowpatty in Mumbai.

An officer said, “Haswan was sent to the room where the four boys and others were lodged.”

On Tuesday evening, after Haswan defecated inside the hall, the four allegedly became violent and started manhandling him.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Rajeev Chandrasekhar takes a break from work for a sp...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Rajeev Chandrasekhar takes a break from work for a sp...
Hamid Karzai: “After Taliban takeover, I told Indian envoy not to l...Premium
Hamid Karzai: “After Taliban takeover, I told Indian envoy not to l...
Experts Explain: An India Blockchain PlatformPremium
Experts Explain: An India Blockchain Platform
Long road ahead: From I-day speech to women’s workPremium
Long road ahead: From I-day speech to women’s work

“Nishad, who we believe was suffering from some mental illness, could not talk properly. As he was unable to clean himself the room started stinking. Infuriated over the act, the four boys started kicking and punching him,” said an investigator.

Around 7.30 pm, a staff member of the facility found him unconscious after which he was rushed to Mumbai’s Sion Hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

The Shivaji Park had initially lodged an accidental death report. But after scrutinising the CCTV footage and verifying the marks on the body, the police came to know that he was killed.

More from Mumbai
Advertisement

“We have registered a case of murder and common intention after which the four were detained and subsequently sent to Dongri Remand Home in Maharashtra,” said an officer.

First published on: 19-08-2022 at 11:25:11 am
Next Story

REET 2022: BSER releases provisional answer key; here’s how to check, raise objections

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Most Popular

1

Bilkis Bano case remission: Judge who convicted 11 says for court to see

2

'Wanted to kill her!': Hairstylist Amit Thakur reacts to Janhvi Kapoor pulling her hair into an updo on 'Koffee With Karan'

3

Happy Krishna Janmashtami 2022: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Whatsapp messages, status, and photos

4

Yacht found adrift off Raigad coast with weapons, owner’s husband says to keep Somali pirates at bay

5

Happy Krishna Janmashtami 2022: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Whatsapp messages, status, and photos

Featured Stories

Long road ahead: From I-day speech to women's work
Long road ahead: From I-day speech to women's work
India’s strides in the Gulf
India’s strides in the Gulf
Explained: The historical and cultural connections between India and Thai...
Explained: The historical and cultural connections between India and Thai...
Megalodon: A giant transoceanic predator that lived 23 million to 2.6 mil...
Megalodon: A giant transoceanic predator that lived 23 million to 2.6 mil...
AAP on offensive, raids against Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia strike at ...
AAP on offensive, raids against Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia strike at ...
AAP’s fresh trouble: Punjab MLA in spot over ‘bigamy’, ‘intimate’ video
AAP’s fresh trouble: Punjab MLA in spot over ‘bigamy’, ‘intimate’ video
The historical, cultural connections between India and Thailand
Explained

The historical, cultural connections between India and Thailand

How IP College started from a haveli near Jama Masjid
New Series - Pin Code: 110001

How IP College started from a haveli near Jama Masjid

Some convicts are 'Brahmins with good sanskaar': Gujarat BJP MLA
Bilkis Bano case

Some convicts are 'Brahmins with good sanskaar': Gujarat BJP MLA

The controversy around the video of Finland PM Sanna Marin partying
Explained

The controversy around the video of Finland PM Sanna Marin partying

Brilliant new black comedy is a bingeable treat
Bad Sisters review

Brilliant new black comedy is a bingeable treat

Chandrasekhar takes a break from work for a spiritual journey
Delhi Confidential

Chandrasekhar takes a break from work for a spiritual journey

Premium
'You cannot talk about Hindu mythology without talking about Krishna': Devdutt Pattanaik

'You cannot talk about Hindu mythology without talking about Krishna': Devdutt Pattanaik

Split over Lord Curzon gate: TMC statue politics riles Oppn, experts

Split over Lord Curzon gate: TMC statue politics riles Oppn, experts

Premium
Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 19: Latest News
Advertisement