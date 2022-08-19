Mumbai: Four boys in children’s home beat 16-year-old mute inmate to death, booked

The Shivaji Park police in Mumbai booked four minor boys of David Sassoon Industrial School and Children’s Home at Matunga, Maharashtra Wednesday after they allegedly beat a 16-year-old deaf and mute inmate to death. The police said that the victim who appeared to be mentally unstable defecated inside the hall of the facility Tuesday evening following which he was beaten to death by the boys aged 7, 12, 15 and 16.

According to the police, the deceased identified as Haswan Nishad was lodged at the facility on August 6 by the DB Marg police after he was found loitering at Girgaum Chowpatty in Mumbai.

An officer said, “Haswan was sent to the room where the four boys and others were lodged.”

On Tuesday evening, after Haswan defecated inside the hall, the four allegedly became violent and started manhandling him.

“Nishad, who we believe was suffering from some mental illness, could not talk properly. As he was unable to clean himself the room started stinking. Infuriated over the act, the four boys started kicking and punching him,” said an investigator.

Around 7.30 pm, a staff member of the facility found him unconscious after which he was rushed to Mumbai’s Sion Hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

The Shivaji Park had initially lodged an accidental death report. But after scrutinising the CCTV footage and verifying the marks on the body, the police came to know that he was killed.

“We have registered a case of murder and common intention after which the four were detained and subsequently sent to Dongri Remand Home in Maharashtra,” said an officer.