Mumbai: Four booked for ‘throwing acid’ on 16-yr-old girl

A 16-year-old girl was hurt in an alleged acid attack in a park in Kanjurmarg on Sunday morning. While her family has accused the principal and staff members of the school she studied at of attacking her, police said they are verifying the details.

The police has booked the four men for throwing acid and criminal intimidation.

Police said the alleged attack took place around 6 am, when the girl was walking in a park near her home. According to the complaint registered by her father at Parksite police station, the principal, a teacher and two staff members threw acid on her and fled.

“The girl called her father and he rushed her to Rajawadi Hospital,” an officer said. “She was later referred to Sion Hospital, where she was treated for minor injuries to her chest and legs, and discharged. She is fine now.”

The girl finished school a few months ago and is currently studying engineering. According to the complaint, the school authorities had attacked the girl as she had accused a teacher of sexual assault earlier this year. “But we have investigated these allegations and found them to be false,” the officer said.

Kalpana Pawar, senior inspector, said an investigation was underway, and that no arrests had been made.

