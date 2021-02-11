Mumbai: Four booked for manhandling traffic cop

The police said the four have been booked.

The Marine Drive police have booked four persons for allegedly manhandling a traffic police constable after he clamped their vehicles for parking in a no-parking zone. The incident happened during a drive the traffic authorities have launched against illegal parking.

At F-road in Marine Drive on February 4, traffic authorities clamped the wheels of vehicles parked illegally. “Around 15 vehicles were clamped.

While most owners paid the fine and left with their vehicles, as the owners of four vehicles did not show up, the traffic officials left for their Colaba division office,” said an official.

Two hours later, the constable was contacted by the owners after which he went to the spot. However, the owners, who are also residents of F-road, started arguing with the constable. “The four then manhandled him and stopped him from leaving after which he contacted the control room,” said an official. The constable then lodged a complaint at Marine Drive police station.

The police said the four have been booked under IPC sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 341 (wrongful restrain), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention).

Senior police inspector Vishwanath Kolekar of Marine Drive police station said, “We registered the case on the basis of the constable’s statement. We are investigating the matter.”

In yet another instance at RTO road in Tardeo, the residents of Jariwala building had a confrontation with policemen who clamped their vehicles parked on the road. Naresh Khedekar, a resident, said, “This building is more than 100 years old and vehicles are being parked on this road since people started staying here. Nobody has ever come and fined us. Suddenly some traffic policemen show up and clamp our vehicles. We should have been notified beforehand that parking here is no more allowed.”

DCP (traffic headquarters) Nandkumar Thakur said, “Parking on any road in Mumbai is illegal unlessthere is special permission from the traffic department or the BMC .