Mumbai: Four arrested for protest at Saket Gokhale’s residence, released on bail

Activist Saket Gokhale. (Twitter/Saket Gokhale) Activist Saket Gokhale. (Twitter/Saket Gokhale)

Four men were arrested last Saturday for being part of a group of protesters that allegedly abused and threatened activist Saket Gokhale and his mother outside their housing society in Mira Road on July 24. Booked on charges of unlawful assembly, they were released on bail the same day.

The accused, Roshan Ghare (28), Harshal Davane (28), Ranveer Bajpayee (33) and Vishal Patil (35), were arrested from Mira Road. The police said the men were part of the group that had chanted “Jai Shri Ram” and hurled abuses and threats.

After Gokhale tweeted a video of the incident last week, Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had promised swift action. The Thane Rural police has provided security to Gokhale and registered a complaint against the protesters.

Last week, Gokhale had said on Twitter that the Maharashtra Election Commission had hired a company linked to BJP’s IT Cell for its social media promotion last year. On the day of the protest, the Allahabad High Court had rejected a public interest litigation filed by Gokhale seeking directions from the court to restrain the ground-laying ceremony of the Ram mandir in Ayodhya scheduled for August 5.

