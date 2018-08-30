Mumbai: Four arrested for kidnapping two staffers of courier company, say cops

Police said Shah paid Rs 6 lakh to Bharmal and then stalled further payments, following which the Gujarat businessman came to Mumbai on Tuesday. (Representational Image) Police said Shah paid Rs 6 lakh to Bharmal and then stalled further payments, following which the Gujarat businessman came to Mumbai on Tuesday. (Representational Image)

Four persons were arrested for allegedly kidnapping two employees of a courier company from south Mumbai. According to the police, the incident took place on Tuesday and the two employees were rescued by Gamdevi police officials after they raised an alarm for help while they were being forcefully taken in a car.

According to police sources, one of the accused Shabbir Bharmal (47) is a Gujarat-based businessman, who had given a loan of Rs 10 lakh to Malad-based builder Dinesh Shah. The police said the courier company owner was the guarantor of the loan as he knew both Bharmal and Shah.

Police said Shah paid Rs 6 lakh to Bharmal and then stalled further payments, following which the Gujarat businessman came to Mumbai on Tuesday.

An officer from DB Marg police station said: “After coming to Mumbai, he, along with two of his friends, rented a car with a driver. The four then went to the spot and inquired about the owner of the courier company.”

When they did not receive satisfactory response, they kidnapped two employees — Anil Rathod (45) and Dharmesh Sagar.

“The four forced them to seat in their car and asked to take them to Shah’s residence in Malad,” said an officer.

While they were being taken to Malad, the two raised an alarm for help, which was noticed by stationed police officers.

An officer said, “The four were taken into custody, following which a case was registered. The four were produced in court on Wednesday and have been remanded in police custody.”

