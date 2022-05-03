scorecardresearch
Tuesday, May 03, 2022
Mumbai: Four arrested for ATM card cloning

The police seized three laptops, four ATM card cloners, eight ATM card skimming devices, five mobile phones and 103 cloned ATM cards of different banks from the accused.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
May 3, 2022 2:11:13 pm
The Mira Bhayandar Vasai Virar (MBVV) police have arrested four men for allegedly making cloned ATM cards and withdrawing money using them.

Acting on a tip-off, the Manikpur police on April 30 arrested Saurabh Yadav, a resident of Virar (east). He informed the police about his three aides from Bihar — Dhanraj Paswan, Pawankumar Paswan and Rakesh Choudhari, who were subsequently arrested.

During questioning, the accused told the police that they kept in touch with waiters at restaurants and bars. The work of the waiters was to skim the credit or debit cards of customers on a skimming device when they and those over for making a payment, they said.

The fraudsters would then use the data to make cloned ATM cards and use the PIN to withdraw money from ATMs, said the police.

The police seized three laptops, four ATM card cloners, eight ATM card skimming devices, five mobile phones and 103 cloned ATM cards of different banks from the accused. The police have booked all the four accused under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and IT Act sections for cheating and forgery. The police are trying to find out how many people were cheated this way.

