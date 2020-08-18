Mumbai: Fortnight after it was opened, bridge develops potholes

Last June, the bridge, a significant one as it connects Juhu-Bandra and Santacruz, was shut. It was rebuilt by BMC. (Photo: Amit Chakravarty)

A fortnight after it was opened for traffic, the SNDT nullah bridge on Juhu Tara Road has developed potholes. The bride was closed for traffic last year, as it was in a dilapidated condition, and was rebuilt by the BMC.

On August 1, the civic body had allowed traffic on the reconstructed portion, limiting the usage to only passenger vehicles. It had also put up a height barrier to prevent entry of heavy vehicles.

Citizen activist and resident of Khar Road, Zoru Bhathena, said on Monday that he saw the potholes on the stretch during his commute. “In just 15 days, the newly constructed stretch has got potholes. Either BMC should feel ashamed that the road got potholes in 15 days or it should be proud that the repairs lasted for 15 days. After my complaint, it has put paver blocks over the potholes,” he added.

Last June, the bridge – a significant one as it connects Juhu-Bandra and Santacruz – was shut after a structural audit revealed that it is in a dilapidated condition. However, last August, after a chaotic traffic situation and re-audit, a part of the bridge was opened for light vehicles.

Local BJP corporator Aneesh Makwaney demanded an inquiry into the matter. “It is shocking that the road has got potholes. The contractor must have done a shoddy job. It is one of the busiest roads. I will write to the BMC commissioner for an an inquiry,” he added.

When contacted, Deputy Municipal Commissioner (Infrastructure) Sanjay Darade said: “I have immediately directed my staff to fill the potholes.”

An official from the bridges department said, “The potholes are on a road that connects the bridge. It road was resurfaced recently following the reconstruction of the bridge. The potholes could have appeared because of the recent rainfall.”

