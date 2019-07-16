Mumbai: Former techie arrested for cloning ATM cards, hacking bank accounts

A former IT professional has been arrested for allegedly cloning ATM cards, hacking into several bank accounts and duping people, police said Monday. Police have recovered more than 40 ATM cards, including fake ones, from the accused, Rohit Pandey.

A senior officer from Waliv police crime team said one of those cheated by Pandey (28) at an ATM kiosk in Naigaon on June 14 had helped identify the accused.

“Pandey used to hack into ATMs, make them unusable and then wait for people trying to use them. He would offer to help them, and instead of returning their cards he would give them fake ones. He also used to get the ATM details from the machines and clone cards used at the kiosk,” a police officer said.

The officer said Pandey would use the cloned cards to make online purchases and withdraw cash. “…we managed to track his IP address and locate him,” the officer said.

Pandey was arrested from his house in Waliv on Sunday, police said. “We seized more than 45 ATM cards from him, some of which are fake… We seized items and cash worth Rs 8 lakh from his house along with the cards,” a senior officer from Palghar police station said.