Former police commissioner’s son booked for ‘stalking, intimidating’ estranged wife in Bandra

As per the bail conditions, Tyagi had agreed not to go anywhere near her residence in Bandra (west) or intimidate her in any way. A police officer has been assigned for the protection of his wife as well.

The Bandra police Tuesday lodged an FIR against Raj Tyagi, the son of late police commissioner R D Tyagi, for allegedly “stalking and intimidating” his estranged wife, who stays separately with her four children in Bandra (west).

The alleged act is in violation of the bail conditions put forth by the Bombay High Court while granting bail to Tyagi, who was arrested on March 21 in an attempt to murder and domestic violence case filed by her wife against him last year. The HC had granted him bail on June 23.

As per the bail conditions, Tyagi had agreed not to go anywhere near her residence in Bandra (west) or intimidate her in any way. A police officer has been assigned for the protection of his wife as well.

According to Bandra police, the complainant contacted them to inform that Tyagi was standing below their Bandra (west) residence and had also trailed her car in his own vehicle. The building watchman, police said, had also spotted Tyagi standing below the building.

After Tyagi’s wife reported the matter to Bandra police on Tuesday afternoon, an FIR was registered against him under sections 354 D (stalking) and 506 (2) (criminal intimidation) of IPC. A police officer from Bandra police said, “We will now oppose his bail in court based on this FIR.”

According to police, the complainant had told the police that since she got married to Tyagi in December 1996, she has been a victim of physical abuse. She claimed that last July, Tyagi’s had assaulted her and their four children after which they left his house. Thereafter, both the parties held deliberations to resolve disputes to arrive at a “viable settlement”.

The HC had granted bail on strict conditions after Tyagi filed an affidavit from jail, stating that he will not enter the jurisdiction of Bandra West police station where his wife resides. His wife had then agreed to withdraw all legal proceedings against him.

The Mumbai Police counsel had told the HC that it should impose a condition that after his release on bail, Tyagi shall not intimidate the complainant and their children, which the bench accepted.