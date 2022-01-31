Mumbai: Former Navy man duped of Rs 9.5 lakh

A 53-year-old retired Indian Navy man was allegedly duped of Rs 9.53 lakh by a cyber fraudster posing as a customer service agent of a nationalised bank.

The complainant who stays at Badlapur with his family told the Colaba police that the incident happened on January 23. He wanted to change his password for the State Bank of India (SBI) Yono app, he said.

He called up a customer service number found on the internet, which turned out to be fake. A fraudster who picked up the call made him download a remote-access app and gained access to the activities on his phone. The fraudster obtained his bank details and an OTP, and also promised him that his user id and password would be changed in 24 hours.

The next day, the man received a message that the mobile number linked to his bank account had been changed. He approached the bank and was informed that he had been cheated and the entire Rs 9.53 lakh had been withdrawn by the fraudster, said the complaint.

He gave a written complaint to the Colaba police who forwarded it to the Badlapur police station where an FIR was lodged on January 29.

In a similar case last year, an ex-Navy officer was duped of nearly Rs 10 lakh.