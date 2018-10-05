Mumbai: Former model found dead in her Lokhandwala home

By the time Sunita was rushed to a hospital, she was declared brought dead. By the time Sunita was rushed to a hospital, she was declared brought dead.

A FORMER model was found dead at her Lokhandwala residence under mysterious circumstances on Thursday morning. The deceased, Sunita Singh (49), is believed to have hit her head on a wash basin and fallen to the floor.

The police said Sunita was at her apartment on Wednesday night with her son Lakshya Singh (22) and his girlfriend Ayesha Priya (21).

A senior IPS officer said the trio had consumed a large amount of alcohol on Wednesday night and early Thursday. “The son told us that at 8.30 am Thursday, his mother hit her head on a wash basin and collapsed,” said Manoj Kumar Sharma, Additional Commissioner of Police, West Region.

By the time Sunita was rushed to a hospital, she was declared brought dead, the police said. Sharma said Laskhya and Ayesha are being questioned regarding the circumstances surrounding the death. A case of accidental death was registered at Oshiwara police station on Thursday.

“Sunita had been working on modelling assignments until two years ago while Lakshya and Ayesha are students,” said an officer.

