Mumbai: Former employee of well-known housing and infra firm booked for stealing sensitive data, extortion bid

The complainant, Amit Ranganekar, told police that the accused, identified as Ankit Goel, was hired as an account executive in July 2019.

POLICE HAVE booked a former employee of a well-known housing and infrastructure firm for allegedly stealing crucial information, and later trying to extort money in the form of bitcoin threatening to share the vital data with central agencies like Enforcement Directorate and Income Tax Department.

A case was registered on Tuesday after the human resource department and administration head of the company approached Agripada police station with a formal complaint.

According to police, Goel resigned on September 18, 2020, and said he would not come to work from October 31, 2020, but abruptly stopped reporting to work from October 17, 2020.

“He did not complete his exit formalities due to which the procedure for full and final payment was not initiated. However, he then messaged the complainant in December 2020 asking him to give his money,” an officer said.

Police said there was an argument between the two over messages, after which Goel threatened Ranganekar saying he had sensitive information that he will share with central agencies.

“I will use all data I have, which is enough to prove money laundering activities and tax evasion by the company. Estimated cost is Rs 20 crore and you will be solely responsible for that,” Goel claimed in a text message to the complainant.

Police also said Goel alleged workplace harassment and demanded compensation, after which he went on to demand 2 bitcoins worth Rs 48.52 lakh in India.

He also threatened that he would share sensitive data with government agencies in case the company failed to pay up, police said.

The case was booked under relevant sections of theft and extortion.