Mumbai: Former Dawood aide arrested for extortion

The Mumbai Police Crime Branch arrested a former associate of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim for allegedly extorting money from a businessman in South Mumbai. The accused, Tariq Parveen, had initially offered to mediate when the businessman began receiving extortion calls from gangster Ejaz Lakdawala, officials said.

According to police, the businessman, who operated a firm selling dry fruits, was first threatened by Lakdawala in 2013. Lakdawala, also a former aide of Dawood, was arrested last month, and had allegedly threatened to kill the businessman unless he paid him Rs 2 crore.

A Crime Branch official said Lakdawala’s associates, Parveen and Salim Penwala, then stepped in to help the businessman, offering to bring the extortion amount down to Rs 10 lakh. “The businessman had paid Rs 3 lakh to Penwala, but Parveen had been threatening him ever since because he had not received his commission,” an official said.

The official said the threats continued even after the businessman shut down his firm and moved to Gujarat in 2014. The Crime Branch had arrested Lakdawala in Patna on January 8. Penwala was arrested three weeks later. Following Parveen’s arrest, the Crime Branch booked him on Saturday for threatening the businessman. Parveen was deported to India in 2008 after living in Dubai for 15 years, officials added. He has had several stints in jail since then, including in 2018 in the 1998 murder case of a cable operator.

