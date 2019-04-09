Mumbai: Former corporator held in rape case

Toggle Menu
We investigated the claims and found that Yadav was present at the locations the victim claimed he was when he allegedly raped her,” said a senior police officer.

The Rabale MIDC police has arrested former NCP corporator Ram Yadav in a rape case, said officials.

Police said they made the arrest after a woman filed an FIR against the ex-corporator last month. “We investigated the claims and found that Yadav was present at the locations she claimed he was when he allegedly raped her,” said a senior police officer.

The accused, a resident of Airoli, has been booked under Section 376 of the Indian Penal Code, said police. He has been booked previously by Navi Mumbai police for various issues, police said. “He was arrested from his house Saturday night. He has been remanded to police custody till April 10,” said the officer.

