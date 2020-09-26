Mumbai: Former corporator among 4 held

According to police, 74-year-old Durlabh Patel, a resident of Rander in Surat city, ended his life by jumping into lake at his own Jalaram Stone quarry at Khinjoroli village in Mandvi taluka of Surat district on September 8. (Representational)

Four persons, including a former corporator of Bhiwandi-Nizampur Municipal Corporation (BNMC), were arrested on Thursday night for allegedly kidnapping a Thane-based builder and extorting money from him.

The Thane Crime Branch identified the accused as Mohamed Khalid Shaikh alias Guddu, affiliated to AIMIM, his brother Iftakhar Mustar Shaikh alias Bablu, Fauj Alam and Gulam Khan.

Khalid was a corporator in BNMC in 2014, then associated with NCP. During the 2019 Assembly elections, he had filed his nomination from Bhiwandi (West) on an AIMIM ticket, which got rejected during scrutiny.

“When he was planning to contest the election, his brother Iftikhar kidnapped the builder from Thane last September. He forcefully made him sit on a bike and took him to his brother’s house in Bhiwandi, where Khalid and his associates showed him weapons, threatened him and demanded that he funds him for the election,” said an officer.

“The builder had agreed and left, but as Khalid’s nominations got rejected, he did not trouble him till September 13, this year,” the officer added.

“Last week, Khalid called the builder and asked for Rs 2 lakh, claiming that he will help him restart construction work at his project sites in Thane,” said Investigating Officer Sheetal Raut.

“The builder paid him Rs 95,000, and then filed a complaint with us. We asked him to set up a meeting with Khalid… we laid a trap at his residence in Bhiwandi and arrested Khalid.”

