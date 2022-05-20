Mumbai: Former cop Sachin Waze’s bail plea rejected

A special court on Friday rejected the bail application of former Mumbai police officer Sachin Waze in connection with a money-laundering case filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Waze, through his lawyer Sajal Yadav, sought bail stating that he was never arrested during the probe and keeping him in custody is not required. Yadav had also argued that other accused who were similarly not arrested during the probe were granted bail.

Special public prosecutor Sunil Gonsalves had opposed Waze’s plea stating that he had a key role in the case as he was alleged to have collected bribes on instructions of former state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, his co-accused in the case. He had said that the roles of other accused who are granted bail are in connection with transfer of money and that Waze is involved in generating proceeds of crime.

The ED prosecutor also said that the court should consider the other crimes registered against Waze, including the Antilia terror scare case, for which he is in custody on charges of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Special Judge R N Rokade rejected Waze’s bail plea.