scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, May 18, 2022
Must Read

Mumbai: Former CEO of bank held in Rs 96 crore loan fraud

Along with the former CEO of City Cooperative Bank Ramesh Shirgaonkar (79), the police also arrested a businessman Rajan Sawant (41) who allegedly connived with him.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
May 18, 2022 12:42:58 pm
Police said that they suspect the former CEO had fraudulently disbursed loans to 56 people without having followed due procedure in allotting these. (File photo)

The Mumbai police have arrested the former chief executive officer (CEO) of City Cooperative Bank for allegedly causing a loss of around Rs 96 crore to the bank by sanctioning credit to ineligible people and companies.

Along with the former CEO Ramesh Shirgaonkar (79), the police also arrested a businessman Rajan Sawant (41) who allegedly connived with him. According to the police, Sawant provided fake documents and availed credit worth Rs 11 crore from the bank.

An officer said that they suspect Shirgaonkar to have fraudulently disbursed loans to 56 people without having followed due procedure in allotting these. In the case of Sawant, Shirgaonkar allegedly did not conduct a proper inspection of his outstanding loans before providing the credit facility.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

An officer said that apart from this, the loan file submitted by Sawant did not include several necessary documents like the share certificates of the cooperative society, no-objection certificate (NOC) for mortgage and sanctioned building plans among other things. An official said that it was during an investigation it came to light that Shirgaonkar approved loans of Sawant and 55 others without proper documents.

More from Mumbai

Best of Express Premium

Sanjiv Bajaj: ‘Like GST Council, need a platform to sort Centre-state iss...Premium
Sanjiv Bajaj: ‘Like GST Council, need a platform to sort Centre-state iss...
Explained: Where coal blocks cases standPremium
Explained: Where coal blocks cases stand
How to tackle the inflation spiralPremium
How to tackle the inflation spiral
After Gyanvapi, needle moves within BJP on Kashi, Mathura: ‘Shivlin...Premium
After Gyanvapi, needle moves within BJP on Kashi, Mathura: ‘Shivlin...
More Premium Stories >>

An official said that the two accused were produced before the court and remanded to the custody of the Economic Offences Wing which is conducting an investigation in the case.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 18: Latest News

Advertisement