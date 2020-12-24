Mumbai: Forging caste certificate for admission in MBBS course deprives society of qualified practitioners, court observes

It also considered that there were other similar offences registered against the accused. (Representational)

OBSERVING THAT forging caste certificates to secure admission in medical courses deprived society from availing services of qualified practitioners at the expense of genuine students, a city sessions court on Tuesday rejected the anticipatory bail application of a 62-year old man. An FIR has been registered at Bhoiwada police station after a caste verification committee found certificates to be forged for admission to MBBS courses on seats meant for students belonging to Scheduled Tribes.

“There is sufficient material to show that the present accused voluntarily represented that he would procure the caste certificate of a Scheduled Tribes category and ultimately he forged and procured the same. The offence committed is extremely serious as the society is deprived of availing services of a qualified medical practitioner, that too at the cost of genuine students belonging to that particular category,” the court said, denying bail to the accused, Yasin Mirza.

Mirza had submitted that he should be protected from arrest on grounds including that his name was not in the FIR and there was no evidence against him. He also said that other accused, who were granted protection, had not named him as the person who procured the certificates. The prosecution, however, submitted that the accused was the main perpetrator who was in contact with students and parents. The court agreed with the police’s contention that a thorough probe is required into how the forgery was committed and admissions secured. It also said that it was only at the verification stage that it came to light that the certificates were forged, showing how deceptive the false documents were. It also considered that there were other similar offences registered against the accused.

The accused had submitted that he is old and suffers from various ailments, but the court said if arrested, he could be provided with all necessary medical assistance. The accused had also said that students and parents part of the offence were granted anticipatory bail. “..Grant of protection from arrest to some of the students and their parents in this case does not entitle the present accused to be at par with them.

He, being the main accused, custodial interrogation about various aspects of the crime is to be made which was not the case with those students and their parents,” the court said.

