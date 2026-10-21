Under a Mumbai forest, a tunnel machine digs 5 metres a day through ancient lava rock

Mumbai: Deep beneath the hills of Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP), a giant machine is slowly cutting through some of the hardest rock formations beneath Mumbai. Nearly two months after the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) began boring the Goregaon-Mulund Road (GMLR) tunnel, its first tunnel boring machine (TBM), named Tulsi, has excavated 183 metres. Hard basalt and changing ground conditions have forced engineers to closely monitor its pace.

Civic officials said the machine was advancing at an average of 5.5 metres a day, though progress on some days had fallen below three metres as engineers adjusted the cutting operation to ensure safety and prevent damage to the machine.

The proposed 6.65-km twin-tunnel system, a key component of the GMLR project, will pass beneath Film City and the forested hills of SGNP before emerging at Khondipada in Mulund. Of the total tunnel length, around 5.3 km will be excavated using TBMs, with the remaining stretches constructed using other methods.

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The tunnel will pass beneath an ecologically sensitive landscape, including areas near Tulsi and Vihar lakes. To minimise the impact on the forest, the alignment will reach depths of up to 160 metres beneath the hills. Officials said the depth was intended to protect tree roots and the water table.

“Beneath the surface, the Deccan Trap basalt varies in quality. The rock is hard, with thick, sharp edges. Owing to these formations, the TBM cutting efficiency is monitored carefully to ensure that stability and progress are not hindered. If the blades are not controlled then there are chances that they may get damaged during the operation,” an official told The Indian Express.

Basalt, a dense volcanic rock formed by the cooling of ancient lava flows, is the principal geological formation along much of the tunnel alignment. Its hardness and abrasive properties vary according to its mineral composition, texture and degree of weathering, making excavation more challenging.

The Japanese-made TBM, which began operations on August 17, has a cylindrical body and rotating cutting blades at its head. The machine breaks through rock as it advances, while engineers monitor the cutting process and ground conditions.

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Excavation is further complicated by the tunnel’s varying depth, which ranges from around 20 metres to 160 metres. The alignment is not straight, requiring adjustments as the machine moves through different geological formations.

“Another factor that adds up to the challenge is the tunnel is going to have a variable depth, which means the digging is not being done by following a straight line. Therefore, every inch forward is being assessed even though the average rate of progress is above 5 metres, on some days, we could dig less than 3 metres because we need to slow down the process for safety reasons, again picking up the pace the next day,” the official said.

A second TBM is expected to begin excavation later this month. The two machines will bore parallel tunnels to carry traffic in opposite directions. The BMC has planned a 21-month excavation period, targeting completion of the first tunnel by March 2028 and the second by June 2028.

The civic body had earlier deployed a Chinese-made TBM, Mavala, to excavate the 2.07-km Coastal Road tunnel connecting Marine Drive and Priyadarshini Park. TBMs have also been used to construct water-supply tunnels in the city.

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Officials said two machines were being deployed for GMLR because its tunnel section is substantially longer than the Coastal Road stretch. Parallel excavation is expected to help meet the project schedule.

The twin tunnels form part of the 12.2-km GMLR corridor, estimated to cost around Rs 14,000 crore, including Rs 6,600 crore for the tunnels. The project is intended to provide a direct east-west link between Mumbai’s western and eastern suburbs, which currently lack a comparable high-speed road connection.

The BMC expects the corridor to reduce travel time between Goregaon and Mulund to less than 20 minutes, from the 60-90 minutes the journey can take, depending on traffic.