Mumbai: Forest officials say Avni cubs are doing well

THE two cubs of Avni, or T1, that was shot dead on November 2 in Yavatmal district’s Ralegaon, are doing fine and regularly killing baits, forest department officials said.

“The cubs, a male and a female, have so far killed five goats and a cow in a particular area,” said Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forest Sunil Limaye. “We are getting their camera trap pictures and they seem to be doing fine,” he said.

Asked when they would be captured as planned, he said: “We are not rushing with the plan. We want them to get the feeling that they are safe…”

Meanwhile, a 60-year-old man was killed in a big cat attack near Arjuni village just outside the Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve (TATR) on Tuesday.

Deputy Director (Buffer) Gajendra Narvane said:“The victim, Devaji Jivtode, was keeping night vigil in his farm and was attacked by a big cat, possibly a tiger, when he came down from the machan. Villagers say it was a tiger but there are no pug marks because of the hard ground.”

In another attack, a sloth bear injured one Bhaurao Samusakde (55) from Navargaon village in Sidewahi range of Chandrapur on Tuesday.