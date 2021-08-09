Mumbai: Foreign national held, drugs worth Rs 7 crore seized by NCB

As per NCB officials, they had a tip-off that the person linked to an international drug cartel was to land in the city with narcotics.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Mumbai, arrested a foreign national from the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport on Sunday night and allegedly seized drugs worth Rs seven crore from him. According to the NCB, the drugs were recovered through a medical procedure.

As per NCB officials, they had a tip-off that the person linked to an international drug cartel was to land in the city with narcotics.

After the accused was detained, the NCB officials found out that he had swallowed the contraband. “ We had to make him undergo a medical procedure and the drugs were retrieved from inside his body. So far narcotics worth Rs Seven crores have been recovered from him,” an official said.

Earlier on August 6, the NCB had arrested a foreign national with over 100 grams of Cocaine for being allegedly linked to an international cartel.