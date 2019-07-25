Mumbai: Forced into prostitution, 8-month pregnant 15-yr-old found on rail platform; stepbrother among 2 booked

A 15-YEAR-OLD girl, who is eight-month pregnant, was found on a railway station on Monday, leading the police to a prostitution racket in the city.

The police said the girl, who had made the station her home three months ago, had been raped for the last three years at a brothel. While her stepbrother and another man were booked on Tuesday for allegedly raping and pushing her into prostitution, no arrests have been made yet. The police said they are looking into the role played by the girl’s stepmother in the incident.

The girl, currently admitted in a government hospital, was noticed by a commuter at the station who informed the child welfare committee (CWC). Following a preliminary inquiry by the CWC, the matter was reported to the police.

The girl told the police that after her biological mother’s death a few years ago, her father had remarried. The two later separated. “The stepmother allegedly took her away from the father under the pretext of taking her to their relatives but instead took the girl to a brothel,” said an officer, alleging that the stepmother was a sex worker. The girl was then 12.

There, the man who has been booked in the case allegedly forced himself on the minor. She was also raped by her stepbrother and subsequently forced into prostitution, the police said, adding that she has been raped by several people since then.

“The girl has alleged that they took her to a dance bar and forced her to perform. When she refused, the three accused assaulted her and inflicted burns on her body with cigarettes… She has claimed that whenever she disobeyed them, they would inflict burn injuries on her body,” the officer said.

“That’s how they forced her into prostitution. They tortured her and as she was a minor and had nowhere to go, she did whatever they asked her to do,” he added.

However, three months ago, when the group learnt that she was five months pregnant, they threw her out.

“We believe they must have feared that they will get caught due to her pregnancy,” said the officer.

With nowhere to go, the girl went to the station and had been staying at a platform for the last three months.

The police have booked the accused under Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

“We have dispatched teams to get hold of the culprits,” a senior inspector said.