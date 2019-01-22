Mumbai: For third day, day temperatures continue to rise

Temperatures continued to rise for the third day in a row in Mumbai city, as the maximum temperature on Monday touched 34.6 degrees Celsius, according to the Santacruz weather station.

Marginal rise was recorded in the minimum temperature on Monday, as Santacruz weather station recorded a minimum temperature of 18.2 degrees Celsius, a degree above normal. According to the Indian Meteorological Department, December to February are considered winter months in Mumbai.

The past three days have seen considerable increase in minimum and maximum temperatures.

On Saturday, there was a significant jump in the maximum temperature, as compared to Friday, at 35.5 degrees Celsius. The temperature was 5.1 degrees above normal. The maximum temperature recorded on Saturday was highest for this month. On Friday, the maximum temperature was 32.6 degrees Celsius.