Mumbai: For sexually abusing 6-yr-old, school guard gets 7-year jail term

A SPECIAL court in Mumbai on Thursday sentenced a school security guard to seven years’ imprisonment for sexually abusing a six-year-old student in 2014.

Mukesh Mishra, the 42-year old accused, was found guilty under IPC sections including 376 (rape) as well as relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

According to submissions made by special public prosecutor Surita Singh on September 3, 2014, the minor was at the time studying in Class II at a city school. She told the court that the student had been sitting outside the school while it was raining, when the accused sat next to her and sexually abused her.

Singh told the court that the accused chased away other children who had been playing nearby. The girl too fled the spot and told her cousin as well as her grandmother about the incident later that day.

The grandmother informed the girl’s mother and they went to the school the next day. The victim identified the watchman, after which the family approached a police station.

While pleading his defence, the accused had claimed that he was falsely implicated and that such an incident could not have taken place in a crowded area outside the school. His bail application was rejected in 2014.